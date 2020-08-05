NRL news, Beau Henry sent off for smearing blood on opponent in Presidents Cup clash

Former NRL playmaker Beau Henry has come under fire for smearing blood from his nose onto an opponent during a Presidents Cup clash at the weekend.

The former Knights and Titans player didn’t help his Wentworthville teammates when he was sent from the field just 20 minutes into their huge 53-16 loss to Glebe Burwood Wolves.

Another former Titan, John Olive, had just crossed over for a try on the left flank to extend Glebe’s early lead. Henry was still in back-play receiving treatment from a trainer who had rushed on to assess his injured nose.

By the time he had caught up with the ball, the Wolves were already celebrating their try and walking back onside when Henry appeared to touch Olive’s teammate Addison Demetriou with his hand.

Beau Henry is sent off for wiping blood on his opponent. (NRL)

Upon closer inspection it soon became clear that the former NRL playmaker had in fact smeared blood from his injured nose onto Demetriou in an ugly act.

Demetriou could be seen immediately reporting the incident to the match officials as he pointed to his arm.

Dragons great Jamie Soward was in commentary, and so covert was Henry’s move that it was missed by the caller.

“I think Beau Henry has been sent off here,” Soward said on a livestream of the game on the NSW Rugby League Facebook page.

“I think he’s given the touch judge an absolute bake. We’ll just have to confirm whether he’s been sent off or if it’s 10 in the bin but he’s coming from the field, Beau Henry.

“If they’ve lost him and are down to 12 men it’s going to be a long way back.

“The referee talked to him and the players were clapping him.”

Henry was slapped with a grade one contrary conduct charge and will only miss the one game after taking the early guilty plea.

Former NRL match review committee boss Greg MCcallum told the Sydney Morning Herald: “If it happened in the NRL, it would attract a higher grade, certainly.

“I just think it’s an unprofessional thing to do in the current environment. It’s just dumb.”