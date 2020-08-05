NRL managers blasted for ‘merry-go-round’ mess by Phil Gould, Warriors, Cowboys

Rugby league great Phil Gould has taken aim at the role of managers in creating a “merry-go-round” situation as a number of coaches find their names linked to vacant positions at rival clubs.

The North Queensland Cowboys and New Zealand Warriors are two clubs actively looking for who their next leader will be as current head coaches find their names mixed in speculation.

Following the axing of Paul Green last month, Tigers officials earlier this week were forced to shut down rumours linking their head coach Michael Maguire to the vacant Cowboys job.

The Warriors are in the market for a new man after interim coach Todd Payten rejected the head coaching position due to family reasons, but made it known he’s interested in a role with the Cowboys.

As current coaches find their names linked to rival clubs, Gould criticised the behind the scenes work of managers who attempt to create a “merry-go-round” with their clients.

The former NSW Origin coach admitted it was sometimes even messier, with individuals who are not managers but have a relationship with both the club and client influencing negotiations.

“It’s not even a manager at times, sometimes it’s a friend of a friend. Someone who knows me personally, and they will make a phone call,” Gould told Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles With Gus.

“It does happen. It’s such an insecure business, being the head coach of a football club. They’re constantly looking at the horizon, trying to read the landscape and if they’re secure and happy in their position.

” … There are certain managers, who manage players as well, that can’t do anything without it being a merry-go-round.

“It can’t be one simple spot, it has to be a rotation system. They do it with their players as well.

“A few weeks ago, we were talking about how half a dozen clubs had their coach in jeopardy, and I kept saying, ‘where are you going to get six coaches if we sack all these coaches?’

“If you’re not going to get him from other clubs, you’re going to get someone who failed in the past, or a rookie – who’s not in the best interest of the club.”

After Payten knocked back the Warriors head coaching role, Gould said that example was “typical of the managers involved” as both New Zealand and North Queensland attempt to fill their vacant positions with departing coaches.

The rugby league commentator also issued a warning to current coaches. He said that if they’re contracted and actively looking for their next position, the media will find out.

“When the Warriors offered Todd Payten the job, and for personal reasons he knocked it back, there’s also the thought he has the Cowboys on his radar,” Gould said.

“Now we see that there may be a merry-go-round where a coach from another club might go to the Cowboys, and Todd Payten might replace that coach at his club.

“To me, that’s very typical of the managers involved at that point, that there has to be a merry-go-round situation.

“But if you are coaching a current NRL club and you still have years to go on your contract, if you make another application to another club at that time, it’s going to get out.”