Nicki Minaj ‘So Grateful’ Husband Is Allowed At Baby’s Birth

Nicki Minaj is reportedly “so grateful” that her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is allowed to be present with her at the birth of their child if she goes into labor after his curfew hours.

“Nicki and Kenneth are inseparable so it seems unimaginable that he wouldn’t be by her side for the birth of their baby,” a source told HollywoodLife.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Petty asked a judge to modify some of the conditions of his pretrial release, which could have stopped him from being present for the birth — including his curfew hours. Petty also requested the judge allow him to travel with the rapper on business. His pretrial conditions state that Petty is not permitted to travel or to leave his home outside of his curfew hours.

A judge granted his requests.

“That wasn’t even an option in her mind. But the judge’s decision is not the kind of thing Nicki would take for granted and she’s so grateful he’s able to support her throughout her pregnancy,” the continued.