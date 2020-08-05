Nick Kyrgios’ tennis season return doubtful amid coronavirus pandemic, US Open withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios hinted that his tennis season for 2020 may be over, with no indication when he would make his return to the tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Nine’s Today show, Kyrgios elaborated on his decision to withdraw from the US Open in New York in early September, and expressed doubt that he would play in Europe in 2020.

“It was an easy decision for me to pull out of the US Open with everything going on over in the States at the moment, with COVID,” Kyrgios said.

“But even with the [Black Lives Matter] movement and the whole protests and that type of stuff going on over there, I just don’t think at the moment it’s the correct time to go ahead with sport in my opinion.

“I’m continually training, but also just staying at home with my family and friends, making sure everyone’s safe.”

Nick Kyrgios’ 2020 season has been thrown into doubt by the coronavirus pandemic (Getty)

Rafael Nadal was the latest tennis big-name to pull out of the US Open amid COVID-19 concerns. Kyrgios said he “wasn’t too surprised” the world No.2 and others have also withdrawn from the grand slam.

“I don’t know if I necessarily felt better about it all,” he said.

“I knew a lot of players were going to [withdraw]. I don’t think the US Open will be happy seeing some of the biggest names in the sport put their health at risk and go there and play.

“I wasn’t necessarily surprised by Rafa’s decision.”

Kyrgios believes that Nadal has more interest in playing the French Open, which was postponed to late September, however the Spaniard’s tweets yesterday indicated his issues with COVID-19 extend around the world, not just the US.

“I think he’s more eyeing the French Open, and if I was to play I’d probably definitely rather go to Europe at this time of year for sure with everything going on,” Kyrgios said, before clarifying that a European tennis return for the Aussie was in reality very unlikely.

“It’s a very slim chance I’ll play in Europe. Almost slim to none to be honest,” he said.

“I’m going to use this [time] to stay home, train, be with my family, be with my friends and I’m just going to act responsibly, and wait till I think there’s better circumstances to play.”

Kyrgios did not give a time frame on how long his break from competitive tennis would be, and with the pandemic still ongoing, and the Canberran being very vocal with his concerns about COVID-19’s dangers to players and fans, it could well be that his season is in fact over.

“I’m not even too sure the Australian Open this time will be going ahead as it did at the start of the year,” he said.

“With the pandemic in Melbourne, I heard on the radio today I think 700 new cases, we reached new heights in deaths; just sad times really in Melbourne.

“I’m not sure the Australian Open will go on.”

Kyrgios was critical of the Adria Tour which led to Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov testing positive to COVID-19 (Getty)

But when tennis is able to safely return, Kyrgios said he is determined to be ready and raring to go, whenever that may be.

“I’ve just been on court training, trying to stay fit, trying to stay in shape,” he told Today.

“Whenever I’m asked to play I want to be ready, I want to be fit, I want to be back to playing at that high level I was playing at the start of the year.”

The Aussie also had a parting shot for the likes of Novak Djokovic and other tennis stars that have clashed with him – including on social media – over his outspoken objection to tournaments being played during the pandemic.

“Their behaviour throughout this time, I don’t think has been great at all. Especially coming from some of our leaders of the sport,” Kyrgios said.

“On top of our game they’re supposed to be setting an example for the rest of the tour, and them coming back at me with behaviour that I’ve done on court, I mean it just shows their intellectual level to be honest.

“Putting lives at risk, it’s not really comparable.”