NHL’s Seattle Kraken have 51,000 fans on season ticker-holder wait list

The NHL’s expansion franchise in Seattle is going to be a hit. Quite frankly, it already is.

The Seattle Kraken have become the NHL’s 32nd franchise, and they’ve devoured the Vegas Golden Knights to become the league’s best-selling expansion franchise ever, according to information from Fanatics obtained by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

Seattle revealed their official team name last month, and since then are responsible for two of the top-three selling products across all Fanatics websites.