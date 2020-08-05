Netflix Documentary Star Daisy Coleman Dies After Taking Her Own Life

Instagram

The star of the hard-hitting Netflix documentary ‘Audrie and Daisy’ has died after committing suicide, eight years after she was raped in a Missouri house party.

Daisy Coleman, 23, took her own life on Tuesday (04Aug20), according to her mother, Melinda.

“She was my best friend and amazing daughter,” her mum tells TMZ. “I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!”

Daisy was 14 in January 2012 when she was allegedly raped at a Missouri house party after being plied with alcohol.

The 2016 Netflix documentary chronicled the fall-out from Daisy’s rape allegations. No one was ever convicted.

“She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair,” Melinda adds. “My baby girl is gone.”

The other alleged rape victim involved in the documentary, Audrie Pott, also took her own life, 10 days after she was sexually assaulted in 2012.