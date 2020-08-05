nearby share android: How to setup and use Google’s AirDrop rival Nearby Sharing on your Android phone

The feature is currently being rolled out officially for Pixel and some Samsung smartphones and it will be expanded to more devices in coming weeks.
However, if you are a little curious to try out the new Nearby Sharing feature on your smartphone before its final rollout, here’s a workaround for you.
To get the Nearby Sharing feature on your Android smartphones, you will need to enrol for Google Play Services beta program and after enrolling, here’s how can use the feature.
How to enrol into Google Play Store beta program
Head to Google Play Store beta program website on your smartphone and click on Become a Tester button. Once enrolled, tap on download it on Google Play option to install the Beta update for Play Services
Note: You can leave the beta program anytime you want and install the public version of Play Services from the same link.
How to enable Nearby Sharing feature on your smartphone
Head to Settings and tap on Google option
Scroll down and tap on Device connections
You will now see the Nearby Share option, tap on it and tap on the toggle to enable the service
How to share files using Nearby Sharing feature
Before proceeding with the steps, make sure that both the smartphones have Nearby Share feature.