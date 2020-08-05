nearby share android: How to setup and use Google’s AirDrop rival Nearby Sharing on your Android phone

Google has finally rolled out its AirDrop alternative called Nearby Sharing for Android smartphones. The feature allows users to transfer files, documents, multimedia content and more via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or NFC between the two Android smartphones running Android 6.0 or above. In addition to that, the tech-giant has also confirmed the feature for Chrome OS as well. That means Chromebook users will also be able to transfer content using the feature between Android smartphones.

The feature is currently being rolled out officially for Pixel and some Samsung smartphones and it will be expanded to more devices in coming weeks.

However, if you are a little curious to try out the new Nearby Sharing feature on your smartphone before its final rollout, here’s a workaround for you.

To get the Nearby Sharing feature on your Android smartphones, you will need to enrol for Google Play Services beta program and after enrolling, here’s how can use the feature.

How to enrol into Google Play Store beta program

Head to Google Play Store beta program website on your smartphone and click on Become a Tester button. Once enrolled, tap on download it on Google Play option to install the Beta update for Play Services

Note: You can leave the beta program anytime you want and install the public version of Play Services from the same link.

How to enable Nearby Sharing feature on your smartphone

1. Head to Settings and tap on Google option



2. Scroll down and tap on Device connections



3. You will now see the Nearby Share option, tap on it and tap on the toggle to enable the service







How to share files using Nearby Sharing feature

Before proceeding with the steps, make sure that both the smartphones have Nearby Share feature.

1. Navigate to any content like a photo or webpage



2. Now, tap on Share button and choose Nearby Share option



3. You may need to tap Turn on



4. Make sure both the phones are in close proximity



5. Wait for the sender device to detect the receiver smartphone



6. Once detected tap on it

