Nationals’ Max Scherzer leaves start vs. Mets after one inning

Nationals ace Max Scherzer left his start vs. the Mets on Wednesday night after one inning in Washington. The team did not immediately say why he was removed.

Erick Fedde came on to begin the second inning after warming up in the bottom of the first.

Scherzer allowed just a run in his outing, on a sacrifice fly by Dominic Smith, but his fastball was only the 92-94 mph range. According to Fangraphs, his average fastball this season has been 94.8 mph.

Washington was already down a starter with Stephen Strasburg nursing a nerve issue in his pitching hand.

Fedde has pitched in two games as the Nats’ No. 5 starter this season, allowing three earned runs in 7 1/3 innings.