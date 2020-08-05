Nationals’ Juan Soto doesn’t believe he actually had coronavirus

Juan Soto will make his 2020 season debut on Wednesday night after testing positive for the coronavirus on Opening Day.

The Washington Nationals star outfielder will be in the cleanup spot against the New York Mets. While he’s excited to be back, Soto believes he never truly had the coronavirus, according to the Washington Post.

Soto said he believes he didn’t have the coronavirus, despite learning of his positive result Opening Day. He never showed symptoms. He did three rapid-result antigen tests July 23, and each came back negative. None of his teammates tested positive in the following days. He then received back-to-back lab-confirmed negatives through MLB, which cleared him to play under its protocols.

If Soto’s positive test really was false, it only adds to this frustration with his quarantine. The Nats went 4-4 without Soto in the lineup, clearing missing his bat.

Last season Soto hit .282 with 110 RBI and 34 home runs en route to a World Series championship for Washington.

Michael Taylor has been filling in for Soto in left field and is hitting just .143 with two home runs. Quite frankly, Soto’s impact in the Nationals lineup can’t be understated.

The Nationals will play the Mets before taking on the Baltimore Orioles this weekend.