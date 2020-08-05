Murder trial for Denver architect Micah Kimball debates how Michelle Jacobson died

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

What happened during the hours — and even the minutes — before Denver real estate broker Michelle Jacobson died on Sept. 26 is clear, documented by videos, texts and voicemails.

Micah Kimball

She and her fiance loudly argued. She drank heavily and he disparaged and recorded her, locking her out of their shared Speer neighborhood home. Their fighting woke neighbors and prompted one to call 911 after someone heard Jacobson crying for help.

Just after midnight, Jacobson was killed, shot once through the top of her head while in bed. And in opening statements delivered Wednesday during the murder trial for Jacobson’s fiance, 44-year-old Micah Kimball, the prosecution and defense laid out two very different depictions of how she died.

Prosecutors argued Kimball killed Jacobson because he was enraged that she’d defied his wishes all night, and then re-positioned the gun and her body to make it look like a suicide.

Jacobson killed herself, defense attorneys countered, in an act driven by drugs and alcohol at the end of a contentious, rage-filled night. Denver police jumped to conclusions when they pinned Jacobson’s death on Kimball and failed to consider evidence that pointed to suicide in a rush to make an arrest, they argued.

“The defendant spent that night trying to exert control over Ms. Jacobson,” Deputy District Attorney Bilal Aziz told the jury. “And when she defied him, he took control back and killed her. Ms. Jacobson died in her bed. She died in the dark.”

He pointed to text messages, voicemails, phone records and witness accounts that show the couple split up after a disagreement at a party around 9 p.m., with Kimball going home and Jacobson staying out. Kimball then called Jacobson 13 times over the next couple hours and texted her multiple times asking where she was and when she was coming home.

In one message around 10:30 p.m., he said, “Hey baby, just trying to figure out when you’ll be home…and who baby is, and where home is, because you gave up on both.”

In another, he sent her a map of her location at a bar and accused her of lying about being on her way home, Aziz said. Later in the night, after she had returned home, Kimball accused Jacobson of cheating on him, locked her out of their home and told her she forgot to pay rent.

In the last video that shows Jacobson alive, she is inside their home and Kimball moves between her and the front door. He slams the door shut, but it bounces back open. He pulls it shut again and locks it, Aziz said.

“You can hear Ms. Jacobson say, ‘Me?’ and the defendant says, ‘Yes you’ and walks toward her. That is the last image of Ms. Jacobson when she is alive,” Aziz said as the described the video.

Minutes later, she is shot in her bed.

