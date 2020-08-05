‘Mulan’ to Get Disney Plus Release in September

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney CEO Bob Chapek claims that the Niki Caro-directed reboot will be released in theaters on the same day in countries where the streaming platform is not yet available.

Disney’s live-action “Mulan” reboot will no longer be premiering in cinemas.

Bosses at the studio have decided to release the much-anticipated film on the Disney Plus streaming platform from September 4 at a cost of $30 to viewers.

“We thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this film out in a timely manner,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek says, revealing in countries where Disney Plus is not yet available, “Mulan” will be released in theaters on the same day.

Mulan was originally scheduled to open in theaters in America on March 27, but the COVID crisis and the shutdown of cinemas forced movie chiefs to pull the film from the calendar.

The “Mulan” release won’t affect the roll-outs of Disney blockbusters “The New Mutants” and “Black Widow“, which are still scheduled to hit cinemas on August 28 and November 6, respectively, according to Rolling Stone.