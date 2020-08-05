MRI on Ben Simmons’ knee clean, considered day-to-day

The Philadelphia 76ers received a pretty big scare during the latter stages of their win over the Washington Wizards Wednesday afternoon. All-Star Ben Simmons exited the game with a non-contact knee injury.
It was concerning given knee injuries that occur without contact can be serious. We now has some good news on this front.
MRI on Ben Simmons’ knee clean, star considered day-to-day
The last thing Philadelphia needed was another injury to one of its star players. Remember, both Simmons and Joel Embiid missed time prior to the season being suspended back on March 11.
Simmons is averaging 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the three games since Philadelphia resumed its season at Walt Disney World in Orlando last week.
Needless to say, the 76ers need their star forward to be healthy and playing at a high level through the five remaining regular season games and the playoffs.
Philadelphia currently sits at 41-27 and is the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. If the season were to end today, it would take on the Boston Celtics. The team’s next game is against the Orlando Magic on Friday. It remains to be seen if Simmons will be on the court.