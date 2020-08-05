Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Up With Rugby Player Joseph Robinson

Instagram

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress has reportedly called it quits with her athlete boyfriend only several months after she officially confirmed their relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly split from her rugby player boyfriend Joseph Robinson after 10 months together.

The “Stranger Things” star confirmed her romance with the 17-year-old sportsman in January (20), but the pair now no longer follow each other on social media – a big sign that they have called time on their relationship.

According to Britain’s The Sun newspaper, the pair’s demanding schedules made it hard for them to spend time together. While the actress has been splitting her time between England and Los Angeles – where she shoots “Stranger Things” – Robinson has been working hard with his Wigan Warriors rugby league team.

“They were very full on and happy to show it on social media, but it seems as though things have just run their course,” a source told the newspaper. “When they first posted a photo together it had the caption ‘LY’, which is slang for ‘love you.’ But the time apart has obviously been challenging. They’re both flying in their careers at the moment.”

“Millie has become a huge star overnight and Joseph’s rugby career is really on the rise, so perhaps it just wasn’t the time for them to have a romance. Of course they’re both still very young, so no doubt there’s lots ahead for both of them.”

Millie has had a tough couple of weeks, following the death of her family dog Dolly.

The screen star, who has gone on to star in films such as “Godzilla: King of Monsters” following her “Stranger Things” success, has previously dated stars including singer Jacob Sartorius.