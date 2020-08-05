Microsoft could use data culled from TikTok content, such as video of people of different ethnicities engaged in a variety of activities, to train its AI (Jay Greene/Washington Post)

Jay Greene / Washington Post:
Microsoft could use data culled from TikTok content, such as video of people of different ethnicities engaged in a variety of activities, to train its AI — More than merely appealing to the young users of TikTok, Microsoft could use the data culled from its videos to better compete against its AI rivals.
