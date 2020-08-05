Michelle Opens Up About Dealing With A Form Of Low-Grade Depression

Our Forever First Lady has been discussing some very much needed topics on her new podcast, and the latest episode was no different as she addressed how she’s been doing during the current pandemic.

In the latest episode of her podcast, she was joined by Michelle Norris, and as the ladies discuss all of the things that have been going on for the past few months, Michelle said that she was dealing with “some form of low-grade depression.”

She continued to say, “Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

Like many people, Michelle continued to speak about how the protests and the mistreatment of Black people have weighed on her spirit, as well as the lack of action that has been taken by the current administration.

Michelle continued, “I’d be remiss to say that part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country since its birth. I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life, in a while.”

We’ve all been dealing with a lot of change in our lives and our communities. And I couldn’t think of anyone better to talk to about this moment then my friend, @michele_norris. You can listen now on @Spotify: https://t.co/9GyFmLFAid #MichelleObamaPodcast pic.twitter.com/fmdOuJlsRO — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 5, 2020

As we previously reported, Michelle Obama announced the launch of her podcast last month, and the first guest to join her on the podcast was none other than our Forever President, Barack Obama.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94