Melbourne captain Max Gawn reveals tear in ‘upper shouler region’ after win over Adelaide

Melbourne captain Max Gawn has revealed that he is playing through a tear in his “upper shoulder region” after his side registered a 51-point win over the Adelaide Crows.

Gawn came into the match under a major injury cloud after having scans during the week, and looked well below his best, finishing with just 11 disposals and 29 hitouts in the win.

Following the match, Gawn opened up on his injury scare, admitting that he found it tough to lift his arm up at times during the first half.

“I did tear something in my upper shoulder region,” he told Fox Footy.

Max Gawn played through pain as his side secured a must-win game against the Adelaide Crows (Getty)

“I had to be careful and get as much advice as possible and we went to see a few people and got Darren Burgess, who’s our sports boss, to call all over the world trying to find people who have had the injury.

“We came to a decision that I could probably play and I trained relatively well the day before the game and was able to get out there.

“The first half did take me a while, at times I thought why did I put my hand up, but I was able to get into it towards the end. It’s somewhere more in the lat region, so the upper back.”

With Melbourne facing a four-day turnaround before their Round 11 clash with North Melbourne, Gawn refused to rule himself a certainty for the clash.

Gawn has constantly been targeted by opponents, namely Port Adelaide in Round 1 last season (AAP)

“I pulled up really well and I didn’t feel it out there tonight so I feel like I’ll be able to get up for the four-day break against North Melbourne, but they’re all things that you need to weigh up,” he said.

“Are you just doing it because you’re captain, and going out there recklessly, or is there actually some thought about going out there, and there was this week.”

Gawn’s revelation on his shoulder injury came as Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin admitted the club had sought out the AFL to get its big man some in-game protection.

Goodwin described Gawn’s effort to play through injury as an “unbelievable performance”, but lamented the amount of off-ball obstruction he receives when attempting to get to contests.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin admitted the club had sought out the league over Gawn’s treatment (Getty)

“He gets a lot of attention, Max, and we continually speak to the various powers to be about the attention he gets,” he said.

“He gets clearly targeted around just getting to a stoppage and hopefully he will start to get some protection at some stage.

“It happens every week. He’s a target for most teams. He’s an outstanding player and a great leader, but at some stage hopefully that’ll come to an end and we can get on with playing some footy and protect some of our important players in the league that showcase our game.

“It’s really important that they get the chance to do that.”