Matthew Stafford’s wife blames NFL after family was harassed over false COVID-19 test

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly posted a message on Instagram in which she called out the NFL.

Kelly Stafford shared her family’s struggles after her husband had a false positive test result for COVID-19. However, this news was announced after he was placed on the NFL’s COVID-IR list. So, for a while, many people speculated that the Lions quarterback wasn’t being safe, and had the coronavirus.

The Lions released a statement on Tuesday clarifying the situation.

“Today we removed Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list and onto the Active Roster. As a result of a False-Positive test result, he was forced due to NFL/NFLPA protocols to sit out until he received two negative tests. His testing sequence for the Pre-Entry period was: negative, negative, False-Positive. The next three tests were all negative. To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive. Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative.”

But in the mean time, Kelly Stafford said her family was “harassed” as a result of the false positive test, and she blames the NFL.

“I don’t blame these scenarios on any of the people directly involved,” Stafford wrote. “I understand where they are coming from, but I do blame the NFL. I blame the NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people’s lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites.”

Kelly Stafford said her kids were kicked off a playground and a stranger approached her while shopping, saying she was “endangering others.”

And she has a point. This is another case in which a player was put on the COVID-19 list despite not actually having the coronavirus. We saw the same thing happen with Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

While Kelly Stafford has a point, it’s also important for the NFL to not get this wrong. The league should practice every precuation, and if a player tests positive (even if it’s a false positive), then it’s only natural for the league to put that player on the COVID-19 list. But people should not be harassing one another, as Kelly Stafford said she experienced.

“I would also like people to know, if you saw me out and about after this, it was because we already knew it was a false positive,” Stafford wrote. “We would never chance endangering anyone with this virus. If we have learned anything in the past two years, it’s that we know the value of health and the health of others.”