Mario Is Down For A Verzuz Battle But It’s Omarion He Wants To See In The Ring (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: As the Verzuz battles have grown in popularity, music fans have been pitching their fantasy battles and some of these suggested battles have caused great debates among us. Recently, someone matched up Mario and Lloyd to go hit for hit and people had a lot to say about the proposed battle of two underrated R,amp;B singers.

Well some good news for fans, Mario exclusively tells us he’s down to participate in a Verzuz battle, but he has someone else in mind!

“I think O would be the only right fit for the people!!” Mario said about his fellow 2019 Millennium Tour mate, Omarion.

While nothing has been set in stone, Mario said he thinks Timabland and Swizz, the Godfathers of these now legendary battles, are aware of the possibility. All I know is, 15-year-old me is all the way ready for this one. Would y’all be here for a battle between Mario and Omarion? Let us know!

