Manulife posts steadfast Asian results, backed by continued strength from U.S. unit

Article content continued

More On This Topic

For Manulife’s wealth division, assets under management and administration totalled $696.9 billion, compared with $653.1 billion a year earlier. Global wealth and asset-management earnings fell 1.7 per cent to $238 million.

Manulife’s U.S. operations, through its John Hancock business, had been the largest contributor to earnings after Asia since the start of 2019. Core U.S. earnings rose 37 per cent to $602 million, making it the biggest contributor to overall profit in the second quarter.

Analysts including RBC Capital Markets’ Darko Mihelic predicted that credit losses would weigh on Manulife’s domestic earnings. Core earnings from Canada rose 9.6 per cent to $342 million.

Manulife’s stock has fallen 29 per cent this year, trailing the 17 per cent decline for the S,amp;P/TSX Composite Financials Index.

Core earnings rose 7.5 per cent to $1.56 billion, or 78 cents a share, beating the 62-cent average estimate of 14 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Net income totalled $727 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $1.48 billion, or 73 cents, a year earlier.