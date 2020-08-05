Man spells out ‘marry me’ with candles for romantic proposal and burns flat down

A hapless romantic spelled out ‘marry me?’ in candles- which then burned his girlfriend’s flat down.

Albert Ndreu, 26, searched shops for a fortnight meticulously planning his perfect proposal after buying a ring for Valerija Madevic.

His romantic plan was to surprise his sweetheart by filling their living room with over candles and around 100 tealights and roughly 60 balloons.







Some of the lights he used to spell out ‘Marry Me?’ on the floor.

Albert then went out to pick up his love to bring her home for the surprise – but after he left it caught fire.

Three fire crews rushed to the scene at roughly 8.30pm after Valerija saw clouds of dark smoke emanating from their flat’s door in Sheffield, Yorks.

But Albert was undeterred and got down on one knee in the charred room and asked the love of his life if she would marry him.







With sirens wailing in the distance and their flat engulfed in flames, the love struck girlfriend said the all-important ‘yes’.

The flat saw the studio flat gutted by flames or smoke damage.

Albert said: “I was planning the proposal for over two weeks – I kept struggling to find the right thing to do to mark the special moment.

“I wanted to do something from my heart even if it didn’t go exactly as planned.

“Valerija always says the most important thing is the small gestures every day – but I wanted to do something special for the proposal.







“I bought the most important thing, which was the ring, and I just needed to make sure the day was perfect.

“It didn’t go exactly as I thought it would but she said yes, so I think the day took an unexpected turn but ended up exactly how I wanted it to.”

Albert spent over four hours preparing his romantic setting – two of which were spent blowing up the balloons and lighting up the candles.

The besotted waiter spelled out the words ‘Marry Me?’ with tea lights, had a bottle of Chianti waiting for them, and had a non-stop romance playlist playing on a speaker.