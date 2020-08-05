Madhuri Dixit Nene marks 26 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! with this special post

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is one of the first films that made song-and-dance sequence larger than life in our movies. The film is still considered one of the best family entertainers. The movie celebrates 26 years this year. The film which was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and starred Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan in lead roles, is considered one of the most iconic films even after 26 years.

Today as HAHK marks its 26th year, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram profile to share a special post. Madhuri shared a collage of herself with Salman Khan from the film, she also shared a still from a reality show where they were reunited. The actress captioned the picture saying, ‘Then & now! Can’t believe it’s been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. à¤¬à¤¹à¥Âà¤¤ à¤¬à¤¹à¥Âà¤¤ à¤§à¤¨à¥Âà¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤Âà¤° à¤¢à¥Âà¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤ªà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤° (thank you so much and lots of love).”

The love for this film continues even today. Even today people are glued to their TV sets when it hits the screens.











Madhuri Dixit Nene bad won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for the film. While Sooraj Barjatya had won the Best Director and Best Screenplay Awards.