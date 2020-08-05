Maddie Ziegler ‘Ashamed’ After Old ‘Ignorant and Racially Insensitive’ Videos Resurface

Instagram

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum admits at nine years old she didn’t realize what she ‘thought was silly humor’ was actually offensive, assuring that she has learned to be a ‘better’ person.

– Maddie Ziegler is sorry for her past actions. The 17-year-old dancer has taken to Twitter to address her old videos, in which then-9-year-old Maddie mocked people’s accents, that recently resurfaced on social media.

In a statement posted on the blue bird app, the “Dance Moms” alum expressed her deep regret for her old videos as writing, “There are a few videos some of you have seen from when I was about 9 years old where I thought it was funny to mock people and accents. I’m honestly ashamed and I’m truly sorry for my actions. The decisions I made then are absolutely not the decisions I would make today.”

Acknowledging that she didn’t know better at the time, Maddie explained, “What I thought was silly humor when I was younger I know was actually ignorant and racially insensitive. We have all made mistakes in our lives and as we grow up we educate ourselves and learn to be better people.”

“Growing up in the public eye has its challenges and also comes with the responsibility to set a good example which I failed to do in these videos,” she admitted. “I hope you will forgive me and also hope you realize I have in fact grown up and would never act this way now.”

Maddie Ziegler apologized for her past racist videos.

Realizing that people may have different opinions on her despite her apology, “The Book of Henry” star asked her fans and haters “to please be kind to each other on socials.” She pleaded,” There is no need to attack each other or try to defend me. I don’t want anyone to feel bullied and think we can all learn from my mistakes and spread love during these times when we need it most.”

Maddie’s sister Mackenzie also issued an apology on Instagram Live earlier this week for her past actions. In a video reposted by @TikTokRoom, the 16-year-old said, “I’m much more educated now than I was before, and I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry that I offended the Black community. I would never treat you like that now. I would never.”