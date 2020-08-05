Lou Williams admits to mistake while away from bubble

Lou Williams received heavy criticism for getting dinner at an Atlanta strip club while excused from the NBA’s Orlando bubble, but it appears he regrets the decision.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard spoke for the first time Tuesday after a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Williams, who was grieving the loss of a mentor, laid everything out on the table following his seven-point, six-assist night against the Phoenix Suns.

“In hindsight, I think as far as the public safety issue goes, I probably could have made a better-quality decision,” Williams said, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I was a little naïve in that aspect. I went somewhere after a viewing of somebody I considered a mentor, somebody I looked up to, first Black man I seen with legal money in my life.”

Williams continued to say that he frequently goes to the Magic City strip club, calling it a part of his “routine.” He also added that he understands why he was wrong to get dinner from the strip club in the middle of a pandemic.

The 33-year-old admitted to NBA security last month that he visited Magic City strip club in Atlanta while he was excused from the bubble to attend a funeral service, according to TMZ Sports.

Although the 14-year veteran said he was only at the club to pick up dinner, rapper Jack Harlow snapped a picture with Williams which made it seem otherwise.

Harlow quickly deleted the photo from his Instagram account, which led to the NBA’s investigation into Williams’ activities during his absence.

The rapper then tweeted that the photo was old and he was “reminiscing” because he misses Williams — that, of course, wasn’t the case.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t too happy about Williams’ visit to the club, though his 10-day quarantine proved to be enough of a punishment.

In Williams’ absence, the Clippers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night and defeated the Pelicans over the weekend. L.A. fell to the Suns 117-115 on Tuesday and are 1-2 since the season resumed.