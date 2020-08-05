‘LHH’ Alum Benzino Still Arrested After Jealousy Drama Over Ex Althea Heart

WE tv

Meanwhile, the ‘Rock the Party’ rapper claims to the cops that his ex’s alleged new man comes up to him and threatens to shoot him when he is watching his son play tennis in Braselton, GA.

Rapper Benzino was recently busted after he threw a fit of jealous rage. The former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star reportedly destroyed a truck that belongs to his ex and baby mama Althea Heart‘s (Althea Eaton) new man out of jealousy in Braselton, GA.

The incident happened on Friday morning, July 31 as it started after Benzino shouted at the man who was hanging out with Althea. According to TMZ, the man told the authorities that he “and a female he has been seeing, Althea Eaton, were out for a walk in the neighborhood.” When they got back to his truck, the rapper “approached him in a threatening and harassing manner.”

The police report stated that the man tried getting into his 2018 Chevy Silverado when Benzino went into a massive rage. The star allegedly hit the vehicle multiple times with his fist, enough to result to 2 dents in the driver’s side door.

Meanwhile, Benzino offered a different story. He claimed that a man came up to him when he was in the area watching his son play tennis. He reportedly threatened him by saying that “he was going to shoot him.” He also denied damaging the man’s car, though witnesses backed up the other man’s claims.

The incident led to him getting arrested and booked on 1 count of criminal damage 2nd degree and 1 count of disorderly conduct. The rapper was taken to Gwinnett County Jail. His bail was set at $8,450, though according to reports, he’s still in jail.

This is not the first time that Benzino and Althea’s drama led one of them to getting into a trouble with the law. Back in 2018, she reportedly hit Benzino during a police check involving a domestic violence dispute. Althea, who was also arrested in 2016, was charged with misdemeanor battery and had to post $20,000 bail.