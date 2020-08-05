Kevin Hart Defends Ellen Degeneres

Comedian Kevin Hart has spoken out in defense of Ellen Degeneres amid reports that she may be kicked off her own show.

Ellen’s show has been rocked by claims of sexual harassment, racism and generally being a toxic working environment.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” Hart wrote alongside a photo of him and the talk show host. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f*cking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

Hart made it clear that his statement is not a dismissal of the allegations against her.

“This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences,” he concluded. “It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen.”