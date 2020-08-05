Kevin Hart Baffled by Critics Attacking Him for Supporting ‘Friend’ Ellen DeGeneres

WENN

The ‘Night School’ star receives criticism after he posts on social media, ‘I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet.’

–

Kevin Hart considered Ellen DeGeneres a good friend of his, so he simply wanted to send her some support amid the racism accusation that she has been facing. However, people were angry over his decision and attacked him online, prompting the comedian and actor to hit back at them through a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, August 4.

In the video, Kevin expressed how baffled he was after reading all the criticism. “Man, this social media s**t is getting out of hand, dude,” he said. “It is truly getting out of hand. From showing support to a friend.” The “Night School” star added that he had been receiving a lot of messages and calls after he made his support public, but it didn’t make him take back what he said.

Stressing that Ellen is his friend, Kevin pointed out that he’d do his best to “be there” for his friends whenever they’re in trouble. He continued, “It’s a f***ed up time that we live in. People are forgetting how to be people. People are now programs. F**k. When did we get here?”

<br />

Kevin received backlash after he took to Instagram to send love to Ellen, who has been accused of fostering a “toxic” and “abusive” work environment on her talk show. Along with a photo of them on the set of the show, Kevin said, “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

He added, “The internet has become a crazy world of negativity… we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad… When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another… this hate s**t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon…”

People were quick to slam him after he shared the post. “You might regret this post Kevin when the truth comes out,” one warned him. “Obviously she’s gonna be nice to you lool, you’re ‘Kevin Hart’ a well known celebrity, she’s gonna treat you nice because maybe according to her youre on her ‘level’ but if she treats her staff and others that aren’t as successful as her like shit then she kinda deserves what she’s getting,” someone else said.