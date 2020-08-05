Kelly Osbourne Disgusted by Troll for Attacking Her Ailing Father Ozzy

WENN

The former ‘Fashion Police’ star slams a ‘disgusting’ internet troll for making callous comments about her father Ozzy Osbourne who is struggling with Parkinson’s disease.

–

Kelly Osbourne has called out a “disgusting” troll who applauded her father’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

The TV personality shared a direct message from an anonymous Instagram user on Monday (03Aug20), who described Ozzy Osbourne as just “another a***hole” to “get rid of.”

“Heard your father is dying thats great now we can get ridden of another a**hole (sic),” the callous user wrote.

The star captioned the shot, “Seems like you need some attention??? So here you go you disgusting mother f*****!!!!! I won’t be praying for you!!!!!!”

The 71-year-old Black Sabbath frontman revealed he has Parkin 2 – a form of Parkinson’s – in January (20), telling “Good Morning America” he was “far from” his deathbed.

He since scrapped a series of 2020 North American dates, before the coronavirus lockdown began, to focus on treatment in Europe.