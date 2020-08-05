Kelis Announces That She Is Expecting Another Bundle Of Joy!

It looks like congrats are in order to Kelis, who announced that she has another baby on the way!

On Wednesday, the songstress made the announcement on Instagram and she posed for a selfie while holding her positive pregnancy test. She also used the moment to announce her partnership with First Response as she expressed her excitement.

She said, “Chef Kelis – table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with First Response as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers.”

This is Kelis’ third pregnancy and her second child with her husband Mike Mora. The couple tied the knot back in 2014 and they share a 4-year-old son, and Kelis shares her 11-year-old son Knight with her ex-husband Nas.

During her pregnancy announcement, Kelis continued to speak about having a safe pregnancy.

“As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates,” she said.

Congrats to Kelis and her growing family.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94