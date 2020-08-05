Kanye West Raises Eyebrows After Republicans Reportedly Aid His Presidential Bid

WENN

People are now suspecting that the rapper’s presidential campaign is ‘a targeted effort by Republican operatives to cause confusion and problems for typically Democratic voters on Election Day.’

–

Kanye West‘s motives to enter the presidential election are now being questioned. Reports have recently surfaced stating that Republicans operatives, some with ties to President Donald Trump, are actively helping the hip-hop star get on presidential general election ballots in states ranging from Vermont to Arkansas to Wisconsin.

Even though POTUS said on Wednesday evening that he has nothing to do with Kanye’s expected addition to the ballot in Wisconsin, which is said to be the key to Trump and Joe Biden’s path to winning election, other people thought otherwise. David Bowen, a Democrat who represents Milwaukee, said to CNN, “Thankfully the Trump team is showing their cards that the real force driving Kanye West to run is not people but Trump.”

“This is clearly a targeted effort by Republican operatives to cause confusion and problems for typically Democratic voters on Election Day,” he added. “It’s sad to see a popular music artist like Kanye be used as a pawn to trick his own people & fans to vote for a fake campaign.”

Singer John Legend also gave his two cents on this report, retweeting a post stating that the GOP lawyer who helped Kanye get on the ballot in Wisconsin is actively helping Trump’s campaign. “Just in case anyone needs some clarity around what’s happening around here,” the “All of Me” hitmaker said. “Anyway… anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn’t voting for Biden (or voting at all).”

<br />

Kanye announced his presidential bid on Fourth of July and held his first campaign in South Carolina. During the event, he made some controversial comments about Harriet Tubman and got so emotional when talking about abortion. In addition to that, he yelled at an attendee for speaking out her opinion.