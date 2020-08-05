K-Pop Star Im Seulong Kills Pedestrian in Car Accident

Instagram

The member of Korean boyband 2AM has been involved in a fatal car accident in Seoul, South Korea, killing a pedestrian who was reportedly crossing the road.

On Tuesday (4Aug20), local police confirmed to K-pop website Soompi that the 33-year-old, real name Lim Seul-ong, a member of the boyband 2AM, was involved in a car accident on Saturday that resulted in a death.

Confirming the sad news, representatives of his agency Jellyfish Entertainment said the incident involved an individual who jaywalked in front of his vehicle.

“First, may the victim of the fatal accident rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family,” their statement reads. “On August 1, Im Seulong was driving his car when the accident in the rain occurred. While driving, he collided with a pedestrian crossing the road.”

“Right after the accident, Im Seulong immediately took emergency measures on site, but the victim unfortunately passed away while he was being taken to the hospital.”

“Im Seulong was questioned by the police according to protocol and was sent home afterwards, but he is in a state of shock. Please understand that we cannot reveal the details of the incident as the results of the police investigation have not been revealed yet.”

“However, we understand how much pain the victim’s family members must be in, and we would like to sincerely apologize to them. Once again, may the victim rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family. We also extend our apologies to fans for causing concern. Thank you.”

In their own statement, Seoul police explained, “We are currently in the process of investigating the accident. It is true that the person passed away after being hit by Im Seulong’s car while he was jaywalking. However, we are still investigating the details of the situation and whether Im Seulong violated the Road Traffic Act.”