Juelz Santana Has Emotional Reunion With Family in First Pics Since Prison Release

The Dipset member was supposed to be released from prison in February 2021, but he was granted early prison release due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Juelz Santana is a free man. More than a year after he began his prison sentence for gun possessions, the hip-hop star has been released from prison early. He celebrated his release by sharing some photos on Instagram on Wednesday, August 5.

In one picture shared on the photo-sharing site, Juelz could be seen leaning his head on the car window as he covered himself in an all-black attire that consisted of a T-Shirt and a baseball cap with the words, “Santana Free” written on it. He additionally wore a patterned facial mask. “Free at last,” so he wrote in the caption of the post.

Some other photos showed him reuniting with his three children. In one snap, the Dipset member played around with his youngest child while the other two photos featured him gently embracing his other two children outside the car. It was clear that the little kids were more than delighted to see their rapper father back. “I missed my family… GOD is good!!!” Juelz captioned the emotional photos.

Juelz was arrested at the end of 2018 and sentenced to 27 months after he was found guilty to crimes related to his arrest at Newark airport. At the time, he was found with guns in his luggage and when he realized he was about to get caught, he bolted out of the airport without his personal belongings. Juelz was caught afterward.

The hip-hop star was initially scheduled to be released from prison in February 2021, but his wife, Kimbella Vanderee, and his legal team were fighting for the last few months for an earlier release due to concern over Coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, their mission was accomplished even though there were some troubles that prompted his release to get postponed for a week. Kimbella didn’t mention what the troubles were, though.