Joe Maddon: Shohei Ohtani unlikely to pitch again in 2020

The Los Angeles Angels aren’t expecting Shohei Ohtani to pitch again this season after undergoing an MRI for discomfort in his throwing arm.

Angels manager Joe Maddon revealed that although Ohtani probably isn’t going to pitch again in 2020, it doesn’t mean that he still can’t be an effective two-way player.

“From what I’m seeing, I believe that he can,” Maddon said, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. “We just gotta get past the [arm issues] and figure that out specifically. “But I’ve seen it. He’s such a high-end arm and specifically what he can do in the batter’s box. Now maybe he’ll get to the point where he may choose to want to do one thing over the other and just express that to us. I know he likes to hit. As of right now, in my mind’s eye, he’s still gonna be able to do this.”

On Monday, Ohtani was diagnosed with a Grade 1-2 strain of the flexor pronator mass, which stabilizes the elbow.

The 26-year-old was held out of Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, but could play later this week as the Angels’ designated hitter.

Ohtani pitched just 1.2 innings on Sunday against the Houston Astros and allowed two earned runs on five walks. He struck out three batters but threw only 25 of his 50 pitches for strikes.

In his first start of the 2020 season last week, Ohtani also struggled. He faced six batters and retired zero.

We all know that Ohtani can pitch, especially after what he showed in 2018 — He threw 51 2/3 innings with 63 strikeouts and a 3.31 ERA. However, his arm issues have been a struggle since he made the jump to MLB, and the Angels need to figure things out fast.