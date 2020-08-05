Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Partners With Brooklyn’s Long Island University To Launch A New School

Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation has launched so many initiatives, and the latest is a new school at Brooklyn’s Long Island University.

According to the New York Daily News, Roc Nation and Brooklyn’s Long Island Univerity are partnering together to launch a new school for entertainment management, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

The program will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.

Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, spoke about the company’s latest venture and said, “We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

She continued to say that the new school is “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond.”

A portion of the students that will be enrolled in the inaugural Roc Nation classes once it launches next fall will receive full rides based on financial need and merit.

LIU President Kimberly Cline said, “Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success. We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

