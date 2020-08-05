Jason Momoa Fully Restores Lisa Bonet’s First Car for Her Birthday Surprise

WENN

The ‘Aquaman’ star reveals in a YouTube video that he got the helps from the experts at Divine 1 Customs in Las Vegas, Nevada to bring his wife’s 1965 Ford Mustang back to life.

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa made his wife’s birthday dreams come true by fully restoring her very first car.

The actor presented Lisa Bonet with the keys to the 1965 Ford Mustang when she turned 52 in November (19), revealing his big surprise was “14 years in the making.”

He also documented the car makeover in a film posted on YouTube.

“I wanted to surprise my wife with her first car she ever bought and bring it back to life and into our family,” Jason revealed, explaining he called on the experts at Divine 1 Customs in Las Vegas, Nevada for help.

“To be in this passenger seat, with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back… Riding in her first car when she was 17… I’m excited to see her face,” he added. “It’s come a long way.”





The film captured Bonet’s reaction when her husband handed over the keys – the near speechless actress could only offer up a “Holy cow!” as she got in and drove off with Jason and their kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.