Jake Paul’s House Raided by FBI

The 23-year-old YouTube star is being scrutinized by the Federal Bureau of Investigations as his house in Calabasas, California is raided by FBI agents.

YouTube star Jake Paul is reportedly under investigation after Federal Bureau of Investigations agents raided his home on Tuesday (04Aug20).

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old’s Calabasas, California pad became the site of an FBI takeover after investigators issued a search warrant.

It isn’t clear what led to the raid or if Paul was at home when the agents arrived.

He came under fire last month (Jul20) after hosting massive party at the estate, with local Mayor Alicia Weintraub among those slamming him for ignoring coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

Despite the backlash and video footage suggesting there was no social distancing in place at the bash, Paul insisted he’s going to continue to “live my life.”

“I don’t know what to think of it (pandemic), to be honest. I don’t think anyone really does,” Jake shared with The Insider. “No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do… I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”

Paul also hit the headlines earlier this summer (May20) when he was arrested and charged with participating in riots during a Black Lives Matter protest in Arizona. He was accused of unlawfully entering the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, where he shot footage of people looting.

Critics claimed the YouTuber was taking part in the vandalism but he insisted he was only there to document the criminal acts. He also accused police officers of attacking him.