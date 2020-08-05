Is Ninja back on Twitch? What to know about the streamer’s return to the platform

Ninja started streaming Fortnite on Twitch Wednesday morning, but is he back full time?

No. No, he is not. At least, not yet.

Ninja did a similar thing in early July when he started live streaming on YouTube. Esports reporter Rod Breslau said at the time, “Ninja is currently in negotiations with streaming platforms and no exclusive deal has yet been signed.” That is still the case, even with Wednesday’s Twitch stream.

Near the start of the stream, Ninja explained that this stream “came about in two seconds.”

He also explained that his relationship with streaming platforms is “complicated.”

“I’m kind of like in a thing, but not really,” Ninja said, half-joking. “I’m allowed to see other people.”

Dr. Lupo, who was streaming alongside Ninja, joked that if this was on Facebook, Ninja would put his relationship status as “it’s complicated.”

Ninja proved that he still has a loyal following as he gathered nearly 100,000 viewers within the first 10 minutes of his return. Even though he’s been gone for more than a year on Twitch, he’s still by far the most-followed user on the platform with 14.8 million. The person in second place (Tfue) has 8.8 million followers.

Speaking at the end of the stream, Ninja said he wants to get back to streaming full time soon.

“I can’t really say too much, but I had a blast streaming And I think today kind of solidified how much I miss it. I actually missed playing Fortnite right there, and I missed playing Warzone,” Ninja said. “I’ll be streaming soon. And I love you guys. Thank you guys for watching.”

Ninja has been a streaming free agent since Mixer shut down in June. He had an opportunity to join Facebook Gaming on a large salary, because that’s where Mixer merged after its end, but opted to take his time and make the best decision for his career. Ninja reportedly received a buyout worth around $30 million from Mixer.

While there’s been nothing official on where Ninja will head next, his two logical options are Twitch or YouTube. It’s no surprise that those are the first two platforms he’s streamed on since becoming a free agent.

Twitch is known as a streaming platform, and Ninja has already built a loyal following there. As we mentioned before, he has 14.8 million followers on Twitch despite not streaming there for a full year. He also has an active YouTube page, where he boasts 24 million subscribers. He had more than 130,000 viewers on YouTube during his stream there, so it’s clearly a viable platform.

While YouTube isn’t known as the dominant live-streaming platform that Twitch is, YouTube has made strides in gaming by signing top talent in recent years. Streamers such as CouRageJD, Valkyrae and Lachlan have helped boost YouTube’s status.

As Ninja continues to stream on platforms, it seems as if his return to full-time streaming will be in the near future. But nothing has been confirmed as to when Ninja will make his decision, or where he’ll eventually end up.