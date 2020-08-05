Instagram Introuduces New Feature Called ‘Reels’ That Allows Short Form Edited Videos With Audio Or Music!

Whew! Talk about timing y’all! With news that Tik Tok may be banned indefinitely, Instagram made a boss move and introduced a brand new feature called ‘Reels’ where you’re allowed to upload short form edited videos with audio or music!

Instagram is out here making sure that creatives have all the tools they need to bring their creativity to life! Apparently the new feature will include AR effects, huge library of all different kinds of effects, a huge music catalog to pair with your videos & video editing tools like a countdown, timer and align tool!

So here’s how it works Roommates:

Select Reels at the bottom of the Instagram camera. You’ll see a variety of creative editing tools on the left side of your screen to help create your reel, including:

Audio: Search for a song from the Instagram music library. You can also use your own original audio by simply recording a reel with it. When you share a reel with original audio, your audio will be attributed to you, and if you have a public account, people can create reels with your audio by selecting “Use Audio” from your reel. AR Effects: Select one of the many effects in our effect gallery, created both by Instagram and creators all over the world, to record multiple clips with different effects. Timer and Countdown: Set the timer to record any of your clips hands-free. Once you press record, you’ll see a 3-2-1 countdown, before recording begins for the amount of time you selected. Align: Line up objects from your previous clip before recording your next to help create seamless transitions for moments like outfit changes or adding new friends into your reel. Speed: Choose to speed up or slow down part of the video or audio you selected. This can help you stay on a beat or make slow motion videos.



Reels can be recorded in a series of clips (one at a time), all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery. Record the first clip by pressing and holding the capture button. You’ll see a progress indicator at the top of the screen as you record. Stop recording to end each clip.

BOOM! Try it out and then let us know how you like it!!