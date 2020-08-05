Hurricanes troll Rangers fans, Don Cherry on Twitter after qualifying round sweep

The Carolina Hurricanes became the first NHL team to advance from the postseason qualifying round after sweeping the New York Rangers with a 4-1 win on Tuesday night.

So, of course, their social media gurus — the masterminds behind the best Twitter account in the NHL — celebrated the win by rubbing it in some faces.

First, they went after Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux who back on Feb. 21, after New York’s 5-2 win in Raleigh, mocked the Hurricanes’ famous Storm Surge.

Then, they went after Ranger fans who had predicted a sweep by the Blueshirts — and included the famous Michael Jordan laughing meme.

And to finish off the three-peat, they shoved it in the face of their old friend Don Cherry, who famously called the team a “bunch of jerks” back in February 2019.

Carolina will now have a full week off as the NHL’s 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs first round doesn’t start until Aug. 11. They will face either the Bruins, Flyers, Capitals or Lightning who are already guaranteed spots after finishing the 2019-20 season as the top two seeds in each Eastern Conference division.