Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton set to return when playoffs open?

Hamilton broke his left leg in January and was sidelined until the NHL season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he did return for the beginning of training camp in July. He was re-injured before the season resumed, though, resulting in him missing the Canes’ series against the Rangers.

The 27-year-old tallied 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 regular-season games. His contributions to the Hurricanes’ offense haven’t gone unnoticed, though players like Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho have stepped up in his absence.

If Carolina has any hopes of moving past the first round, they’ll certainly need Hamilton to do so.

If they match up against the Boston Bruins, things could be disastrous without Hamilton. Carolina was swept by Boston in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Bruins dominated in all aspects of play.

There’s also the possibility they play the Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals or Philadelphia Flyers, and none of those opponents will be an easy task.