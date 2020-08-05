Howard Levitt: Trudeau was asked the wrong questions at his testimony. Here’s what I would asked the Prime Minister

Article content continued

Did you know that the Kielburgers asked her to resign only when she began questioning WE’s financial stability?

Did you know that virtually WE’s entire board had turned over in the previous several months? Did you ask why they left?

Why would you not have made a point of finding this out before awarding such a massive project?

Did you know that WE was in breach of its bank covenants, and did you make even the slightest inquiry into its financial position?

Did you ever ask how WE’s money was being spent?

Were you aware that a considerable amount of its money was invested in Toronto real estate?

Did you ask to see WE’s books or have them reviewed by auditors?

Did you know that the organization you were entrusting $912 million dollars to had significant liquidity and financial stability problems?

How lavishly was WE treating your mother, such that her expenses averaged $6,000 for each speech that she gave?

What hotels was she put up at, and what were her daily meal bills? ($6,000 buys a lot of glasses of orange juice.)

It simply would not matter what answers Trudeau provided to any of these questions. They themselves would have proved him, at best, incompetent and oblivious to his responsibilities to Canadians.

Knowing what questions to ask and how to ask them is not only important at trials or Parliamentary inquiries, but also in employment matters such as reference checking, job interviews, performance evaluations, and interviews regarding possible misconduct or even full-blown workplace investigations.