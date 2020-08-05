How often do you use Google Pay for NFC payments?

Isaac Novak
Here in the USA phone payment acceptance is highly variable. Outside of major cities you must also carry credit cards, debit cards, and cash, in my experience. I find it isn’t worth attempting to use Google Pay, because even if the store offers it half the time it doesn’t work or takes longer than simply swiping a credit card. More than once I have been in line at Walmart when someone has tried…

