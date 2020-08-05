Here’s why the Milwaukee Bucks will not make 2020 NBA Finals

While it seems like they are an obvious choice to make their first NBA Finals since 1971, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are not a shoo-in to make it out of the Eastern Conference. The Toronto Raptors seem primed and ready to defend their title, while teams like the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers have the talent and potential to challenge the East’s No. 1 seed.

Even if the Bucks were on a near 70-win pace before the hiatus, Milwaukee has potential speedbumps to address before they punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. Here are a few reasons why you should bet on the Milwaukee Bucks not winning the Eastern Conference Finals and could lose their marquee superstar in the process.

The Eastern Conference Is Not a Walk in the Park

It’s funny how the perception of the East has changed since the departure of LeBron James, but that’s a different story for another day. The East’s top teams have all had success against the Bucks this season, and that prior success along with Milwaukee losing an actual home-court advantage now in the bubble (More on this in a moment). Teams like Toronto and Boston are stacked with guards who can get their own shot and get shots for others, something Milwaukee sorely lacks (looking at you Eric Bledsoe).