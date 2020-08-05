Greek PM warns over jump in COVID-19 cases, says new curbs possible By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

© . EU leaders summit in Brussels

ATHENS () – Greeks must stick to rules aimed at containing the coronavirus more closely than ever, the country’s prime minister said on Wednesday, warning of new restrictions if a worrying rise in daily cases does not abate.

Greece reported 121 new cases on Tuesday, the highest tally since April 22 and part of a surge of what appears to be mainly domestic infections.

“Any form of complacency is unjustified,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “We still don’t know how …many months we will be forced to live with the virus.”

In spring, Greece fared better than other countries in controlling the spread of COVID 19 mainly due to targeted lockdowns followed by nationwide curbs imposed during March.

Mitsotakis described the registered rise in infections, three months after restrictions were eased, as “worrying”.

Total cases have reached 4,855, with data showing the virus affecting more younger people than before. Experts say that could be due either to an increase in tests or because more visitors have been tested during Greece’s peak tourism season.

Tourism is the main driver of Greece’s economy, which is expected to contract by up to 10% this year.

“Strict adherence to the rules is demanded even more at this crucial turn, to prevent a new significant rise in cases in August and the adoption of possible new restrictive measures which will hurt the economy and society,” Mitsotakis said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR