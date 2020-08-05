Golf major schedule 2020: Here are new dates for the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship

It may have come a few months late, and in an order we’re not used to, but golf is finally ready to experience its first major championship event of the season.

The 2020 PGA Championship takes place Thursday through Sunday, nearly three months after its original date of mid-May. The move, of course, was necessary as the sports world scrambled to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, it’s likely the change in date may confuse casual golf fans, especially considering it was traditionally played in August as the fourth and final major of the season before moving to May in 2019.

The same could likely be said for the remainder of golf’s four major events, all of which postponed their events — one much, much longer than the others.

With that, here’s a reminder of when each of golf’s major events will take place this year, as well as their original date before the onset of COVID-19:

When is the Masters in 2020?

Date: Nov. 12-15

Nov. 12-15 Location: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club TV channel: ESPN, CBS

What was supposed to be “a tradition unlike any other” was instead the first major golf championship to postpone its event. The Masters, originally slated for April 9-12 as the first major of the season, will now not be played until Nov. 12 as the third and final golf major of the season. The Augusta National Golf Club will serve as the usual beautiful backdrop to The Masters, though it will be interesting to see the event unfold in the fall foliage as opposed to the oppressive Georgia spring heat.

When is the U.S. Open in 2020?

Date: Sept. 17-20

Sept. 17-20 Location: Winged Foot Golf Course

Winged Foot Golf Course TV channel: NBC

The U.S. Open, originally scheduled for June 18-21 as the third major of the season, will now serve as the second following the PGA Championship. The U.S. Open was the final golf major to postpone its event, which will still take place at Winged Foot Golf Course in Westchester County, N.Y.

When is the PGA Championship in 2020?

Date: Aug. 6-9

Aug. 6-9 Location: TPC Harding Park

TPC Harding Park TV channels: ESPN, CBS

The PGA Championship takes place Thursday through Sunday as the first of the pandemic-postponed major golf championships. Originally scheduled for May 14-17 as the second major tournament of the year, the PGA Championship instead became the second of golf’s four majors to postpone its event — following the Masters — on March 18. Now nearly three months after its original date, golfers will take to the TPC Harding Course in San Francisco for the venue’s first major championship.

When is the British Open in 2020?

The British Open, citing health recommendations by the United Kingdom, is the sole golf major to cancel its 2020 event as opposed to simply postponing it. The momentous decision marks the first time since World War 2 that The Open — first played in 1860 — has not been played.

“I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible,”Martin Slumbers, CEO of R,amp;A, said in a statement.

The Open, first scheduled for July 16-19 at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club, will return to that venue in July 2021. It will move to Royal St. Andrew’s in 2022.