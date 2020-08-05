Global E-Commerce Company Leverages 3CLogic with ServiceNow to Optimize Customer Experience

Article content continued

Per recent data, fragmented customer experiences due to unintelligent routing, siloed systems, and disconnected channels remains a top challenge for most organizations. Meanwhile, as enterprises increase their investment in digital channels to deflect the need for live agent support, voice continues to be a key part of the customer service value chain with 73% admitting most digital interactions often escalate to a phone agent1.

As part of the deployment, the 3CLogic-ServiceNow integrated solution includes:

Telephony integration and agent presence syncing with ServiceNow’s digital workflows to efficiently assign customer inquiries and work across engagement channels (both digital and voice).

Increased agent functionalityincluding ServiceNow Case screen pops, automated agent activity postings to the proper tickets, and convenient Click-to-Calls from any record.

Natively integrated IVR Call Flow Designer toempower supervisors to independently create and manage intelligent customer journeys to the most qualified skilled agent without outside assistance.

Integrated reporting and call analytics with ServiceNowto track customer inquiries and agent performance across channels with configurable scheduled reports.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

1 CCW June 2020 Market Study: Modernizing Service Experiences with AI and Digital

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804006127/en/

Contacts

Lindsey Stalnaker

[email protected]

#distro