Global E-Commerce Company Leverages 3CLogic with ServiceNow to Optimize Customer Experience

Per recent data, fragmented customer experiences due to unintelligent routing, siloed systems, and disconnected channels remains a top challenge for most organizations. Meanwhile, as enterprises increase their investment in digital channels to deflect the need for live agent support, voice continues to be a key part of the customer service value chain with 73% admitting most digital interactions often escalate to a phone agent1.
As part of the deployment, the 3CLogic-ServiceNow integrated solution includes:
- Telephony integration and agent presence syncing with ServiceNow’s digital workflows to efficiently assign customer inquiries and work across engagement channels (both digital and voice).
- Increased agent functionalityincluding ServiceNow Case screen pops, automated agent activity postings to the proper tickets, and convenient Click-to-Calls from any record.
- Natively integrated IVR Call Flow Designer toempower supervisors to independently create and manage intelligent customer journeys to the most qualified skilled agent without outside assistance.
- Integrated reporting and call analytics with ServiceNowto track customer inquiries and agent performance across channels with configurable scheduled reports.
About 3CLogic
3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.
1 CCW June 2020 Market Study: Modernizing Service Experiences with AI and Digital
