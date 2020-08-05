Global COVID-19 death toll passes 700,000 with Europeans among worst hit countries

At least 701,027 people have died globally due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

There have been more than 18.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the world, after the virus first emerged in late 2019 in China.

The United States, Brazil and Mexico have suffered the highest number of deaths. More than 150,000 people have died in the US while Brazil has more than 95,000 confirmed deaths and Mexico has a toll of over 48,000.

Europeans countries have also been severely impacted by the virus outbreak, with several countries suffering tens of thousands of deaths.

The United Kingdom has the fourth highest death toll in the world with more than 46,000 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

Italy and France both reported more than 30,000 deaths and Spain has reported over 28,000.

Almost one in three deaths has occurred in Europe, where more than 200,000 people have died.

Now, many European countries are preparing for a potential second wave of the outbreak.

In some countries, wearing a mask is mandatory in certain settings and governments are preparing for potential local lockdowns and increased testing amid a resurgence of the virus.