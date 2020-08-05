Girls Aloud Admit to Feeling ‘Outside Pressure’ to Do 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour

WENN

Kimberley Walsh claims she is still close to bandmates Cheryl Cole and Nicola Roberts, is in touch with Sarah Harding, and has ended her seven-year feud with Nadine Coyle.

British group Girls Aloud are “feeling the pressure” to reunite for a 20th anniversary tour.

Singer Kimberley Walsh admits she and her bandmates are considering all the possibilities after fans and former managers keep asking them about their plans.

It’s 20 years in 2022 so we’re feeling a bit of outside pressure now,” the 38-year-old told “The One Show”. “People keep asking if we’re making any plans and we actually haven’t made any yet, but we’re definitely feeling a bit of pressure from the outside so you never know.”

Walsh is still close to bandmates Cheryl Cole and Nicola Roberts and she recently revealed that she and Nadine Coyle have ended their seven-year feud – and she’s also in touch with Sarah Harding.

“Lockdown has been a time for reflection,” she told OK! Magazine. “Nadine and I were chatting the other day and we’re going to get the kids together, as they haven’t met yet.”