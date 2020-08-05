Geelong Cats vs North Melbourne Kangaroos start time, results, news for 2020 Round 10

He was the prized recruit for the Kangaroos in the summer of 2018, and now the pressure is on Jared Polec to live up to his price tag.

Polec joined the Kangaroos on a big-money move after North whiffed on the likes of Dustin Martin, Josh Kelly and Jordan De Goey.

The smooth-moving winger has been labelled “possibly overpaid” by former Coleman Medallist Scott Cummings, who is interested to see how he responds after being dropped last week.

“I looked at this and went, ‘Geez he’s unlucky to be dropped’. He got coaches’ votes as well the week before,” Cummings told AFL Nation.

“You sit there and go, ‘There’s more to that’ … why have they dropped him?

“Rhyce Shaw has asked him to play a certain role, work on some deficiencies, and he hasn’t done it. That’s what I think.

“I’ll be perfectly honest and suggest that he’s possibly overpaid … I don’t think he’s a $700,000 a year footballer, but he’s in their best 22.