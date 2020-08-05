Former ‘RHOA’s Peter Thomas Speaks On Catching Coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Peter Thomas, former star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, has opened up about testing positive for coronavirus.

“I’m going to tell you something: Wear your mask. Wear gloves. Practice social distancing,” he said in a video shared to his Instagram. “People come up to me and ask to take pictures all the time and they want me to have the mask off, and they want to hug on me because they say they like me. I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures, I’m praying to god that I’m not going to get this thing, but it caught up to me.” 

