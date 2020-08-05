Former ‘RHOA’s Peter Thomas Speaks On Catching Coronavirus

Peter Thomas, former star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, has opened up about testing positive for coronavirus.

“I’m going to tell you something: Wear your mask. Wear gloves. Practice social distancing,” he said in a video shared to his Instagram. “People come up to me and ask to take pictures all the time and they want me to have the mask off, and they want to hug on me because they say they like me. I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures, I’m praying to god that I’m not going to get this thing, but it caught up to me.”

He calls the symptoms the “most excruciating pain” and that his stomach had “been a complete wreck for the last eight days.”

And the pain isn’t over.

“I gotta be in bed for another seven days before they come and take the test again, and I have to be negative twice before i can even think about going back outside,” he said. “I am celebrating because I’m still alive, and I want you guys to take this thing extremely serious because it’s no joke.”