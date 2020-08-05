Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt not shown modelling suggesting Victoria’s COVID-19 peak is still weeks away

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says he hasn’t been shown numbers from Victoria suggesting the state’s coronavirus peak is still weeks away.

“I haven’t seen those figures,” Mr Hunt told Today.

“I haven’t seen them at the Commonwealth level, and I checked this morning and the Chief Medical Officer of Australia professor Paul Kelly hasn’t received those figures from Victoria so I can’t specifically comment on them.”

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says high coronavirus numbers in Victoria “will not just suddenly disappear”. (Nine /Today)

New modelling suggests the COVID-19 peak won’t be reached until the end of August, with high case numbers expected to remain through September and October.

“I’ve always been very careful on making predictions,” Mr Hunt said.

“What I do know is this, that those large numbers of cases are not going to disappear overnight.

“We will have a difficult period and these cases will not just suddenly disappear and anybody who says that I think will be doing a grave disservice to Victorians.

“We’re going to have to go through the most difficult period in our history, I think, arguably the most difficult period because these restrictions are unprecedented.”

Public health orders and strict rules were producing better results outside of Victoria, Mr Hunt said.

“What I will say is this, that the four defences we have – borders, testing, tracing and distancing – they’re working incredibly well in seven out of the eight States and Territories.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348